Morning Forecast – Friday, April 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/03/20)

TODAY: A few showers will linger this morning before tapering off later this afternoon with cloudy skies and highs warming into the upper 70s. Our next cold front will be arriving by later this evening, and once this happens, more showers and thunderstorms will develop. This activity will develop behind the front, so severe weather will NOT be a big concern.

TONIGHT: Storm activity will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. The cold front will slow down, so most low temperatures across the ArkLaMiss will remain mild in the 60s. Up to the northwest, however, lows will be slightly cooler in the 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will slow to a crawl as showers and thunderstorms continue. Highs will still be warm in the lower 70s with winds from varying directions at 5-10 mph. Showers will slowly begin to taper off by Sunday morning as our cold front will begin to stall out.

This unsettled pattern will continue into next week with highs warming back into the 80s. So far, we are NOT expecting any severe weather, but we will continue to watch and see what this weather pattern will do.

Have a great weekend. Stay safe!

-Lexi

