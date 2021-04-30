Morning Forecast – Friday, April 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/30/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week. Showers and storms will be lingering through the early half of our day for most areas along and south of I-20. Conditions will improve by the late afternoon and early evening. High temperatures today will be cooler thanks to the cold front in the lower 70s. Winds will come out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A stray shower could be possible, but overall our night looks to stay dry. Lows tonight will also be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be off to a good start. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs warming back into the upper 70s. By the evening, a few isolated showers could be possible across a couple of our southern parishes.

By Sunday morning, another round of showers and storms will arrive and continue through most of the afternoon. Some of these storms will have the opportunity to be strong or severe. Most of the Northwest ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 risk while the Southeast ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 risk. All weather types will be a concern from damaging winds, small hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes. Make sure you stay weather aware.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: SUNDAY – EARLY MONDAY

Monday of next week looks to be the driest day on the 7 day forecast, as more showers and storms will be returning for the middle of next week. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 70s to the middle 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX