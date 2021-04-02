Morning Forecast – Friday, April 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/02/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We are going to be wrapping up the work week with more sunshine for the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Winds will shift back out east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be cold, but not as cold as what we did experience this morning. Lows will settle back into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Easter Weekend will be very pleasant! For Saturday, temperatures will warm a bit back into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Lows Saturday night will be cool in the middle 40s. Easter Sunday will be even warmer in the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy conditions.

This warming trend will continue into the start of next week. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s while lows at night will be mild in the 50s and 60s. Starting Tuesday and Wednesday, small chances for rain will return with a few possible thunderstorms on the way for Thursday.

Have a great Easter Weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX