WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/29/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It will be a dry and very warm end to the work week this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will steadily increase tonight into tomorrow morning. Look for lows around 64 with winds staying out of the south. Some areas may see a small shower or two very early tomorrow morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Scattered showers and storms will be back starting this weekend as a disturbance moves just to the north of our viewing area. If you have outdoor plans, just make sure to keep your eyes on the radar and if you hear thunder roar, head indoors. It is looking like most of this activity will be from late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. No severe weather is expected with any of these thunderstorms. Highs will stay warm in the middle to upper 80s.

We might get lucky to see a brief break from the rain on Monday of next work week, but a spotty shower may be possible. It will not last long because another upper level disturbance will arrive and send another cold front by the middle of the work week. Rain chances will be isolated to scattered with no threat for severe weather at this time. Highs will stay very warm in the 80s while lows remain mild in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX