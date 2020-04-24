Morning Forecast – Friday, April 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/24/20)

TODAY: We’ve got a warm Friday on the way. High temperatures will top in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Through the afternoon, cloud cover will slowly increase as our next cold front approaches. The cold front should arrive around dinner time this evening, and with it a few showers and thunderstorms could develop. Some thunderstorms have the potential to become strong to even severe. Primary concerns will be possible strong winds and small to large size hail. Tornadoes do not look to be a big concern, but we will not completely rule the chance out. Below is the severe risk outlook for later today.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Enhanced Risk

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms should wrap up around midnight once the cold front moves off to the east. Skies will slowly begin to clear as low temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s with winds from the west at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the weekend, dry, sunny, pleasant weather conditions will reign supreme. Expect highs to stay seasonal in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies with a light breeze anywhere from 5-10 mph.

By Tuesday of next week, our chance for showers and thunderstorms will return starting late Tuesday and lingering through Wednesday morning. Right now, there has been no talk or discussion for any severe weather associated with this round of activity, but we will continue to monitor it over the next few days.

Have a great weekend. Stay safe!

-Lexi Birmingham

