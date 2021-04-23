Morning Forecast – Friday, April 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/23/21)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday! After a nice week of sunshine and very spring-like weather, mother nature is getting back to work. Showers and thunderstorms will be back today, especially for the late afternoon and evening. Some storms will potentially be strong of severe with all weather types possible from damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and an isolated threat for tornadoes. As of early this morning, a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under an enhanced (level 3) risk while a few South Arkansas counties are under a slight (level 2) risk.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

WEATHER HAZARD POSSIBILITIES

TONIGHT: Storms will continue overnight into early Saturday, but the severe weather threat will gradually begin to diminish. Lows overnight will be mild in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rain will wrap up early Saturday morning, leaving the rest of the day and the weekend to be dry. Clouds will break down through late Saturday and high pressure will build in for Sunday, so expect more sunshine. High temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

For the start of the new work week, conditions will be off to a dry start will highs in the lower 80s. The dry weather will not last for long as another system will arrive by late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing our next chance for showers and storms. There is no word on any potential for severe weather with this event, but we will keep you updated.

Have a great weekend! Stay weather aware.

