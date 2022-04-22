WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/22/22)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! It’s looking to be an even sunnier day this afternoon and possible a smidge warmer with highs in the middle to upper 80s. An upper level ridge stays in control, and this will keep conditions dry. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy will be the best way to describe our overnight conditions. Skies should stay pretty clear while lows fall back into the 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will look very similar as highs warm into the middle and upper 80s under mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. Winds, however, may be just a bit more breezy at 5-15 mph. Expect humid conditions, which may make it feel a bit uncomfortable outside, so stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen.

The first half of our Sunday will also stay warm and humid, but we will begin to see a few more filter back. We do have an approaching cold front that may arrive late Sunday into Monday. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms and the possibility of an isolated threat for a strong or severe storm. Right now, a small portion of Columbia and Ouachita Counties in South Arkansas are under a level 1 marginal risk. This may update over the coming days, so we will keep you advised.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Sunday – Early Monday

With any cold front, we will see a small cool down through the first half of the new work week. Expect highs to settle into the 70s with lows at night in the 50s. It will not be until next Thursday that highs return back to the lower 80s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

