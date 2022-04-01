WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/01/22)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! Even if today is April Fool’s Day, the weather will not be a joke today or even this weekend. We are going to have a quiet, dry, and sunny afternoon with highs warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be steady out of the east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: It will cool for the overnight hours as lows dip back into the middle and upper 40s. If you have evening plans, you may want to grab those jackets. Skies will stay clear to mostly clear with winds light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Early Saturday morning will bring a very weak cold front, so we expect to see an increase in cloud cover and maybe a small chance for a spotty shower or two. Luckily, this will be clearing up by the afternoon as high pressure will quickly build in to clear up our skies. Temperatures will continue to warm up and we should see highs in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday will be very similar with skies staying mostly sunny and temperatures warm in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Kicking off the new work week, we are tracking our next weather system which is set to arrive late Monday into early Tuesday. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has both late Monday and early Tuesday under a 15% chance for strong to severe weather, mainly for areas along and south of the I-20 corridor. We will be keeping you updated with the latest.

As far as temperatures are concerned, it will be warm for the new work week with highs in the lower 80s from Monday to Wednesday, while another front may move in Thursday and drop us back into the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

