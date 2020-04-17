Morning Forecast – Friday, April 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/17/20)

*NOTE: We could not upload the video.

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon will stay rather warm in the lower to middle 70s, but expect cloud cover to slowly build back in. A cold front is expected to move in later today, which will bring a bit of cooler air and our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will not be too widespread and it is not expected to be severe.

TONIGHT: A few lingering thunderstorms will continue overnight as lows stay cool in the lower 50s. The last remaining showers should wrap up some time around daybreak.

LOOKING AHEAD: It should be rather pleasant for the early half of Saturday before another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in by the late afternoon and into the evening. A marginal risk for a few strong thunderstorms has been issued for the central and northern ArkLaMiss for the concern of gusty winds and small hail.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Marginal Risk

By Sunday, we could see another round of severe weather by the late morning/early afternoon. All hazards will be a concern including strong winds, hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes. Our southern and eastern river parishes have been issued under an enhanced risk (3/5), central parishes have been issued under a slight risk (2/5) and northwestern parishes and counties have been issued under a marginal (1/5). Keep an eye on the latest updates and make sure to have a severe weather plan in place for you and your family.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Enhanced Risk

A brief break will arrive by early next week. Sunshine will return as temperatures stay nice and seasonal is the middle to upper 70s. However, we are tracking our next storm system that could arrive by Wednesday and could once again bring another round of severe weather to the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great weekend! Stay safe.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX