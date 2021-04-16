Morning Forecast – Friday, April 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/16/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made it through another work week, and it was a rather rainy/stormy one. It looks like the rain is here to stay a bit longer. Today we will see widespread shower and thunderstorm activity for the morning, afternoon, and evening. There is a very low end risk for some strong to severe storms for our southern most parishes. Strong winds and small hail look to be the main concerns. Any severe storm that potential pops up should be short-lived and very isolated. Due to the rain today, highs this afternoon will be cooler in the lower 60s.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will begin to exit to our east by late tonight into early Saturday morning. Skies will stay cloudy as lows settle into the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be light out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: The first half of our Saturday will be cloudy as highs slightly warm up into the upper 60s. By the late afternoon and evening, a few showers will return mostly for our southern parishes. Conditions will dry out late Saturday evening.

High pressure will move in for Sunday. This will break down cloud cover allowing sunshine to return. High temperatures will also rebound quite nicely back into the lower 70s.

Starting off the new work week, temperatures will continue to warm up back into the lower to middle 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and conditions look to stay dry (for now).

