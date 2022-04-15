WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/15/22)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday! The nice, quiet weather we had yesterday is gone, making way for our next weather maker. A weak warm front will lift to the north this afternoon, advecting warm and moist air back into the region. This will lead to increase in cloud cover and a chance for a few isolated showers and storms by the late afternoon. Not everyone will see rain for today, but keep an umbrella handy just in case. Winds will be out of south and gradually picking up anywhere from 5-15 mph.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday (Mainly Early Saturday For Us)

TONIGHT: The last of the showers should wrap up late tonight with cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay mild in the upper end of the 60s with muggy conditions. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will approach from the north, possibly bringing a few showers and storms for our South Arkansas Counties. We do expect more scattered activity for Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. There may be a chance for a brief or isolated strong or severe thunderstorm where strong winds and small hail may be a concern. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk for Saturday.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Saturday – Early Sunday

Easter Sunday, the boundary will stall out, holding moisture in place and bringing a few more scattered showers and storms. Sunday has most of the ArkLaMiss under a level 2 slight risk with a few of us under a level 1 marginal risk. Again, strong winds and small hail do look to be the main concerns. If you have any outdoor Easter plans, be sure to keep your eyes on the radar.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Sunday – Early Monday

The new work week will be off to a sunny and dry start. Highs will be pleasant in the lower 70s while lows dip back into the upper 40s to lower and middle 50s.

Have a great Easter weekend! Stay weather aware.

-Lexi

