Morning Forecast – Friday, April 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/10/20)

TODAY: A very pleasant, sunny, and dry day is ahead for us this afternoon. Highs will be mild from the upper 60s into the lower 70s with winds breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. It is all thanks to an area of high pressure up to our north, so take some brief time out of isolation (while still practicing social distancing) to get out and take a breath of fresh air. Things will begin to change as we approach the weekend.

TONIGHT: Conditions will continue to stay quiet this evening. Skies will have a few, light clouds and our winds will back off and be generally calm for the overnight hours. It will, however, be a cool one as low temperatures drop into the 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and thunderstorms will be returning for this upcoming weekend. There is a very good chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms for both Saturday and an even greater chance on Sunday.

For Saturday, it will be very isolated in coverage. Most of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). Strong, damaging winds and small size hail will be the primary concerns. A chance for an isolated tornado won’t be completely ruled out, but at this time the potential is looking very low (less than 2%). The first round will arrive by the later afternoon and eventually increase through the evening hours.

Saturday into Early Sunday Outlook: Marginal Risk

For Sunday, more widespread severe activity is to be expected. A good chunk of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) or an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5). All hazards will be very possible, including a greater chance for tornadic activity. Make sure you have your severe weather plan in place for you and your family and make sure to keep up with the latest weather updates. We will be sure to provide them for you.

Sunday into Early Monday Outlook: Moderate Risk

What you need to know about each risk

Keep an eye out, but also start to put your severe weather plan in place

On a better note, much more pleasant conditions will be on the way for next week. This will include more sunshine and mild temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend! Stay safe and weather aware!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX