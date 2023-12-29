WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Today started off chilly and frosty but we will eventually thaw out later in the morning. Daytime highs reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s later this afternoon, which is below average for this time of year. Clouds will be patchy at times but overall we should have plenty of sunshine. Winds pick up later today to a sustained range of 10 -15 mph with gusts potentially reaching to 20-25 mph.

Tonight, low temperatures flirt with reaching 32 degrees and lower, which is at and below freezing. Frost can be expected to develop later in the night and early tomorrow morning. Clouds and precipitation for that matter stay clear for the next night or so. Winds and gusty conditions calm down later in the evening.