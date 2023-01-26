WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Conditions across the ArkLaMiss will be a much needed relief after a rainy start to the week, followed by a gloomy yesterday.

Today, cloud cover across the ArkLaMiss began breaking down overnight and into the early morning hours. A high pressure system out to our west will start sliding closer, eventually moving through Louisiana on the south side of the ArkLaMiss. The arrival of this high pressure means a few much desired changes to our weather pattern are in the works. Cloud cover has already mostly broken up and will lead to mostly sunny skies today and clear skies Friday, daytime highs will be able to reach a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and our rain chances will disappear for the most part over the next 48 hours. Temperature highs today will range from the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, skies will remain clear with temperature lows dropping into what most in the ArkLaMiss would consider cold. Those lows will be in the low 30s, with most areas at or below the freezing point. A positive to note is that clouds stay gone into your Friday as well and clear skies will persist throughout the day.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.