WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At this point, Severe Weather for the #ArkLaMiss is very likely. This is very much a “when will it?” no longer an “if it will?” situation.

Here is a breakdown: The Moderate Risk (Red area that is level 4 out of 5) has shifted southeast. The majority of the area is under an Enhanced Risk (Orange area that is level 3 out of 5). Regardless of where you are in the #ArkLaMiss, it is very possible that you will see some sort of severe weather.

WHEN: It’s today, Tuesday. Showers and even a thunderstorm may have an early start but the severe weather threat doesn’t start coming into play until early this afternoon. There is the potential for it to start earlier than that but, the consensus is this afternoon lasting until the late evening and overnight hours.

WHAT ARE THE THREATS? : The main concern at this time includes damaging wind, with gusts potentially reaching 70+ mph. Large damaging hail, maximum size could reach up to golf ball size (1.75”). And yes, Tornadoes, currently there is a medium threat which means there is the potential for some strong (EF2+) tornadoes, especially in the Moderate Risk area.

HOW TO PREPARE: Make sure you have multiple ways to receive your weather alerts, which ensures that if the power goes out you are still staying up to date on current information. Locate your safe place, you need to do this BEFORE the watches and warnings begin to be issued. The few minutes of lead time provided by a warning will be wasted if you are trying to find a safe place instead of getting into one. Any loose outdoor items, pets, and plants need to be brought inside, or if it’s a large item like a trampoline make sure it is tied down and secure.