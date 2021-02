MONROE, La. — The Monroe Regional Airport has set a new all-time record for being at or below freezing temperatures.

According to Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd, the Monroe Regional Airport finally warmed above freezing today at 2 PM. This ends a consecutive 141 hours that Monroe spent at or below freezing, a new all-time record.

