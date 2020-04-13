Locals speak out about storm damage in Monroe; “Nobody could have prepared for this”

MONROE, LA. (04/12/2020)– Many residents in the Booker T. area were impacted directly by Sunday’s storm. Here is what some residents had to say:

“It’s just going to be an Easter to remember,” Sonia Augustine said. “You know my words can’t even explain what happened. It just swept through like nothing was here.

“The power went off and so we heard the wind and the rain and everything and when we came out it was like a whole new scene outside,” Darren Smith Jr said.

“We have nothing right now,” David Cook said. “Our elecetricity is off. We have nowhere to go. The coronavirus is out, we are supposed to stay inside, but we can’t go inside, our roof is all gone.”

“You know you knew there was a storm coming through, but when it hit I thought maybe the trashcan had fell over,” Malcolm Williams said. “When the noise didn’t stop, like I said I immediately put my family in the bathroom until it subsided.”

“I heard it coming, but when I was asleep I thought it was just some regular thundering and raining or something,” Jaydon Gray. “I heard it and said this ain’t right, so I heard some knocking on the window the whole house shaking so I go outside and next thing you know all the houses were messed up.

“This is our first time getting hit,” Paula Browhow said. “We’ve been flooded, but we have never had a tornado sit on us like this.”

I said grandmother, we need to get in the bathroom because this is serious,” James Burks said. “I didn’t even have to close the door, the wind just blew it in and then the lights went out, it was all over, the tree was in the bedroom.”

“My baby started crying,” Monica Johnson said. “We were crawling to the bathtub. When we made it to the bathtub, everything just stopped. We came outside, pieces of the house were everywhere, pieces of glass on my bed. House shingles all in my house.

“Men in our neighborhood stood up,” Malcolm Williams said. “As soon as it happened all of the men came out immediately and started helping everybody.”

Most of all I’m thankful for my life,” Sonia Augustine said. “You can get materialistic things back, but you can’t get your life back, so I just thank God that he spared everybody’s life here, didn’t nobody lose their life.”

According to Congressman Ralph Abraham, dozens of damaged homes and businesses have already been reported.