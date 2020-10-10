LIVE UPDATES: Delta in the ArkLaMiss

(KTVE/KARD) 11:30 P.M. Update:

Stronger wind gusts continue to work their way northward as the center of Delta is nearly into the ArkLaMiss. Locations south of I-20 are seeing sustained winds of 25-35 MPH, with gusts closer to 40-50+ MPH. Were seeing sustained winds of 20-25+ MPH for locations along I-20, with gusts of 30-40 MPH. Further north into Southern Arkansas, sustained winds are at 10-15 MPH, with gusts of 20-25+ MPH.

As Delta continues to weaken, the wind speeds currently occurring across our southern locations will generally be the limit as to how strong our winds will get. Most locations along an El Dorado to Ruston to Winnfield line and East will see conditions like this occurring for the next 4-6 hours.

We’re also starting to receive some reports of power outages across our southern-most parishes. We will continue to update you every hour online, as well as on-air at the top of the hour.

10:30 P.M. Update:

Winds are starting to pick up as Delta continues to move into our area. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH are occurring mainly south of I-20, with gusts 50+ MPH. 10-20 MPH winds are occurring along the I-20 corridor, with gusts primarily between 30-40+ MPH. 5-15 MPH winds are occurring into Southern Arkansas, with gusts around 20+ MPH. Heavy rainfall continues to be an issue, with some locations already reaching a half of foot of rain.

As Delta continues to move through our area, we will cut in/update this article with the latest information.