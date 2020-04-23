Coronavirus Information

LIVE NOW: Tornado warning issued for Catahoula, Concordia, Jackson, Winn, Caldwell, and Ouachita until 11 PM

UPDATE: At 10:15 PM, The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Jackson, Winn, Caldwell, and Ouachita parishes until 12:00 AM.

The warning for Catahoula and Concordia parishes is also still in effect until 11:00 PM.

WEST MONROE, La. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the following parishes:

  • Catahoula
  • Concordia
  • LaSalle

This warning will last until 11 PM.

