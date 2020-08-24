Laura likely to impact ArkLaMiss later this week

WEST MONROE, La. — (8/24/2020) While Tropical Storm Marco slowly dissipates along the northern Gulf coast, more eyes are shifting focus to Tropical Storm Laura and the storm’s potential impacts over our area by the end of the work week.
Laura will likely make landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 2 hurricane along the southwestern Louisiana coastline, turning northward and eventually reaching northern Louisiana as a tropical storm by early afternoon. Tropical storm force winds of 40-45 mph will be possible, especially close to the storm’s center. Some higher wind gusts will be possible.
Rainfall totals will vary drastically across the region, and truly depends on Laura’s rain bands as the storm moves inland. With a weakening tropical system, heavy rain bands can set up well away from the storm’s center. While more consistent heavy rain totals are more likely toward the storm’s center, isolated excessive totals will remain possible areawide.
Brief, isolated tornadoes will also be possible within some of Laura’s bands starting late Wednesday night through Thursday. Again, this threat can often extend well away from the storm’s center. These types of tornadoes tend to develop quickly, and move rather swiftly. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, act quickly to seek shelter.
While model guidance has become slightly more consistent over the last few days, it should be noted that subtle changes to Laura’s track could significantly change our potential impacts. Residents across the Gulf coast and interests farther inland should continue to closely monitor Laura’s forecast.
