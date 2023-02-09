WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Mardi Gras time here in the ArkLaMiss which means it’s also time for parades to start filling the streets in celebration. This Saturday, February 11th, 2023, is the Krewe of Janus Parade, let’s discuss the forecast:

TEMPERATURES:

Daytime highs, which typically occur from 2 pm – 4 pm will only reach the upper 40s. The parade will begin at 6 pm, sunset will occur at 5:51 pm. This means that temperatures will already be on the decline by the time the parade starts. That’s without taking the wind into consideration. It will be a bit breezy, about 10-15 mph out of the North with gusts that could reach 20 mph. I recommend wearing a jacket.

RAIN:

Yes, there is a chance of 20% rain on Saturday. The good news is that any lingering showers should wrap things up before/around noon. At the time of the parade, things look dry rain wise but the ground will still be saturated, be wary of water on the roads. Another recommendation: rainboots.

Please be cautious and safe before/during/after the parade! Laissez les bons temps rouler! – A.N.