Jarod Floyd talks with the Director of the National Hurricane Center ahead of Barry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo and Bossier Parish water rescue crews are heading to Baton Rouge to with emergency response to Tropical Storm Barry.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday as much as 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain could fall in parts of eastern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, and the entire region could get as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters). The New Orleans area could get 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) through Sunday, forecasters said.