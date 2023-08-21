BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tropical wave over the Gulf of Mexico, tagged as Invest 91L, will likely develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm before moving inland in southeastern Texas or northeastern Mexico. This system will not directly impact Southeast Louisiana, but it will help to increase our winds on into the afternoon. Breezy to windy conditions, extreme summer heat, and dry conditions due to widespread drought will increase the risk for fires to spread rapidly today.

Easterly winds between 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 20 mph on Monday may cause fires to spread rapidly

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning (or a Fire Weather Warning) for areas along and north of I-10/I-12, which is in effect from 7 a.m. Monday morning through 12 a.m. Tuesday morning. Areas along and south of I-10 also have an elevated fire risk, but these areas have a better shot of seeing passing showers on Monday. If the rain forecast changes, the National Weather Service says that they will issue a Red Flag Warning for these areas, as well. If fires start, they could spread rapidly. Don’t forget that there is a state-wide burn ban for Louisiana and at least 40 counties in Mississippi!

A Red Flag Warning (or a Fire Weather Warning) is in effect for areas along and north of I-10/I-12 from 7 am Monday morning through 12 am Tuesday morning.

Wildfire Safety

First and foremost, you want to obey orders from local officials. Make sure to avoid any power tools that can cause sparks. Keep all vehicles off of dry grass and away from other dry vegetation. Dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to check chains, bearings, and exhaust systems. Additionally, do not start any campfires or ignite any fires, including burn piles or grass. All in all, avoid all fire-related activities to prevent any and all wildfires from starting. For more information on fire weather safety, check out the National Weather Service’s page.