Gov. Edwards Requests Federal Declaration of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Delta

Baton Rouge — Gov. Edwards has requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency.

This declaration comes in advance of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to be at least a Category 3 Hurricane as it makes landfall on Friday.

This declaration will allow the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments as they respond.

Hurricane Delta is a dangerous storm that will bring strong winds, heavy rain, life-threatening storm surge and flooding to coastal Louisiana, and I am hopeful President Trump will quickly approve my request for a federal emergency declaration. Already, we are coordinating with our federal partners to respond, as we have been since the start of the COVID pandemic in March and through several tropical events, including the devastation of Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana. All Louisianans should use today to prepare for Hurricane Delta, heeding the direction of their local leaders when it comes to evacuations. Governor John Bel Edwards

The Governor’s office will share updates about Delta, Hurricane Laura response and recovery and COVID-19 through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting ‘HurricaneDelta’ to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.