Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Gallery
Tropical Storm Nicholas could pose risk to insurance claims from Ida
Video
3rd person dies in Mississippi highway collapse
Gallery
Daughter of LSU Football running backs coach dies, football team says
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Gallery
Top Stories
Full Weather: Tropical Storm Nicholas September 13, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, September 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, September 13th
Full Weather Sept. 12,2021
Video
Gov. John Bel Edwards Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
General Trass football is good – and they’re not going away
Video
Top Stories
Daughter of LSU Football running backs coach dies, football team says
Arkansas fined for fans rushing the field after win over Texas
Jameis Winston recaps Saints 38-3 win over Packers: “That was for the city”
Video
Take Five: Winston throws 5 TD passes, defense stuffs Pack as Saints rout Green Bay
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
Mitch in the Morning
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
The son of an Arkansas fire chief and fire captain is killed in an ATV accident.
Video
Top Stories
Are COVID boosters needed? FDA experts among group opposing US plan
East Richland Water System issues Boil Advisory
Mitch in the Morning: D’Arbonne State Park
Video
Temporary parking lot closure at Forsythe Boat Landing to begin on September 13th
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Full Weather: Tropical Storm Nicholas September 13, 2021
Weather
Posted:
Sep 13, 2021 / 08:08 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2021 / 08:08 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
The son of an Arkansas fire chief and fire captain is killed in an ATV accident.
Video
9/11: Fort Smith woman captured iconic photos of act of terror
Video
Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday
Mississippi inmate escapes while being escorted to funeral of family member
Video
General Trass football is good – and they’re not going away
Video
Don't Miss
Tropical Storm Nicholas could pose risk to insurance claims from Ida
Video
Daughter of LSU Football running backs coach dies, football team says
The son of an Arkansas fire chief and fire captain is killed in an ATV accident.
Video
Why Apple users should update their phones, computers and watches immediately
UPDATE: Second Farmerville man arrested in Camp Road murder case
WATCH: Gov. Edwards talks Tropical Storm Nicholas and recovery after Ida
Video
Ashley County teen dies in ATV wreck
Trending Stories
The son of an Arkansas fire chief and fire captain is killed in an ATV accident.
Video
9/11: Fort Smith woman captured iconic photos of act of terror
Video
Gov. Edwards wishes America’s oldest living World War II veteran and Louisianan a Happy 112th Birthday
Mississippi inmate escapes while being escorted to funeral of family member
Video
General Trass football is good – and they’re not going away
Video