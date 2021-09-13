Full Weather: Tropical Storm Nicholas September 13, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - With Tropical Storm Nicholas on the way, people who are trying to rebuild after Hurricane Ida have a few things to keep in mind when it comes to insurance.

If Hurricane Ida caused damage to a roof, the heavy rain predicted with Nicholas could be a concern. Insurance companies say the policyholder has a duty to prevent additional damage from happening, but the Louisiana Insurance Commissioner said it's a little different with named storms.