Full Weather Oct. 24, 2021 @ 10pm

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) - Ruston's legendary New Hope Missionary Baptist Church held a service to celebrate its 150th anniversary. The celebration started with a parade on October 23rd at their original location on McDonald St to signify its origins and legacy over the decades.

"This is the church my father passed us, here is where I was baptised. And just to be alive to see 150 years is so encouraging and inspiring. I hope we can pass it onto the younger people coming behind us.” Says pastor of Little Union Baptist Church of Shreveport, Clifford Mclain.