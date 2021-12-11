Full Weather Forecast Dec. 11th 6pm

CHOUDRANT, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Friday December 10 shortly after 3:30 A.M., deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old Leah Fancher on multiple drug charges, as well as one count of scavenging.

The arrest came after officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle by the dumpsters located at U.S. Hwy 80 and Pleasant Grove Road.