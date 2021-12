WEST MONROE, La. -- (12/23/2021) A Lake Wind Advisory highlights Christmas Eve across most of the ArkLaMiss, as strong southerly winds continue a near-record warm up across the southern U.S. High pressure to our east and low pressure to our west will lead to a stronger pressure gradient, increasing wind gusts to up to 25 mph through the day tomorrow.

Ridging aloft across northern Mexico will continue flatten out our upper level pattern as we move into the Christmas weekend. The stronger, southerly flow will continue to lead a general step-up in temperatures through the weekend. Record highs are generally in the upper 70s to low 80s, and could be challenged on any given day.