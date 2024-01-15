FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Franklin Parish District 4 Fire Department would like to remind residents who are using space heaters to remember to place them three to five feet away from any materials. Having a space heater close to certain materials could possibly ignite a fire.

Additionally, it is important to make sure that the heaters are plugged directly into the wall socket and not extension cords, to avoid shorting out and causing fires. If you are using a fireplace, do not use any kind of liquid fuel source.