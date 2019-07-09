Evening forecast for Monday, July 8

WEST MONROE, La. — (7/8/2019) A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire viewing area tomorrow. Heat and humidity combined will make it feel as warm as 110° through the peak heating afternoon hours.

Aside from some very limited rainfall, some cloud cover will remain possible. In any event, residents are urged to practice heat safety through Wednesday.

A broad area of low pressure will likely move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico tomorrow evening. With slow development, a tropical depression could form as the low meanders along the coast into the weekend.

Regardless of tropical development, cloud cover and rainfall will likely bring a break in temperatures for the start of the weekend. Some heavier rainfall may be possible, but that will depend on development of the system as the week progresses.

Anyone with plans to visit the Gulf coast this weekend are urged to stay updated on the latest forecast information through the rest of this week.