WEST MONROE, La. -- (9/3/19) High pressure has led to another scorching afternoon across the ArkLaMiss, and a stagnant upper-level pattern will lead to more of the same over the next several afternoons.

Northeasterly winds have been a day-saver across much of the area since late last week, keeping humidity levels in a manageable range. Very little change is expected in the forecast for the rest of the week, with highs staying in the upper 90s to near 100°.