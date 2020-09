EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) -- It's been almost a week since storms ripped through the ArkLaMiss and may are still assessing the damage left behind include agriculturists and farmers.

"Portland down around Wilmot, Parkdale. Those seem to be the hardest hit areas," Ashley County Extension Cooperative Extension Service Staff Chair, Kevin Norton said. "Those guys over there, their corn is just laid out flat 400 to 500 acres."