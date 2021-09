WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) -- A heart breaking story out of West Monroe, a pregnant woman murdered in cold blood. On September 23rd, shortly before 5:30pm. The West Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Linderman Avenue.

Sa’De Brown, older sister of victim, says, “When my other aunt called and said, your sister been shot, call your mom. I couldn’t say anything, I was, like, frozen. I started panicking and I couldn’t get my feet to move. I had to make my feet move. I got to hold and conceal everything in so my mom is okay. I have to hide how I feel but I kept hearing Breandonna say, big sis you strong for everybody but I don’t even remember nobody being strong for you. When that was happening, my aunt was on the phone and she was saying just get to the hospital, they are taking her in to St. Francis."