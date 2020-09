Paulette (NBC) (09/23/20)-- It's alive. A week after Hurricane Paulette hit Bermuda and weakened as it spun north in the Atlantic Ocean, the system has come back to life as a "zombie" tropical storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center issued an advisory late Monday saying Tropical Storm Paulette had re-formed southeast of the Azores, a series of islands off the coast of Portugal. At the time, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.