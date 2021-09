WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) - Quite a few business owners here in the Antique Alley say they are experiencing short staffed, an issue they've been facing for some time.

The Louisiana workforce commission says just at the end of September 4th unemployment insurance claims rose to 9, 724 from the week ending on August 28th with a total of 2, 060 benefit claims. Local business owner of Luna Piena, Kastriot Gashi says he's been having a hard time finding people to commit to their shifts.