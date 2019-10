WEST MONROE, LA (10/8/19) Happy Tuesday. We've been treated to another wonderful weather day across the ArkLaMiss as there has been lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We've been seeing mainly 70's with a few 80's out there, lots of sunshine and a comfortable air mass in terms of moisture levels. Winds have been out of the Northeast which has helped to continue to funnel the cooler, drier air in.

Tonight will be another cool to chilly one with nearly seasonal lows. We will see lows dropping into the upper 50's to lower 60's under clear skies. We could see some areas of patchy ground fog as well.