MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- As fuel prices continue to rise, gas could become a thing of the past and electric vehicles could become the future. KARD's Kyla Scott took a look at charging station availability and what's being done to get more of them in the area.

According to President Biden, by 2030 he wants at least 50 percent of purchased passenger vehicles sold to be electric. But right now, the only charging station in the Twin Cities is at Town Place Suites by the Marriot that's located near the Pecanland Mall.