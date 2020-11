Vietnam/Philippines (NBC) (11/17/20)-- Vietnam is bracing for Typhoon Vamco to make landfall in the country's central coast late Saturday, as the death toll in the Philippines rose to 53 from that country's deadliest storm this year.

Packing winds of up to 103 mph, Vamco is forecast to hit a swathe of Vietnam's coast from Ha Tinh to Quang Ngai province, the government's weather agency said on Saturday.