FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- The Union Museum of History and art brought the community together to start up some Christmas spirit.

Jean Jones, the coordinator for the museum, says a lot of people in the community reached out to lend their Christmas treasures for the museum. Such as items that have been passed along from generation to generation, items from their travels and some were even created. These Farmerville treasures will still be available to see until Christmas Eve.