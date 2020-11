WEST MONROE, LA. - (11/09/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! This morning will be a mild start with temperatures in the 60s. By this afternoon, temperatures will warm up back into the lower 80s this afternoon. Conditions will be a bit more humid and skies will be partly cloudy with winds continuing out of the southeast. This southeasterly wind will continue to filter in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, and it may bring a few very, very small showers to the ArkLaMiss today.