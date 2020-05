WEST MONROE, LA (05/25/20) Good Monday morning and Memorial Day to you. We're starting the morning off on a quiet note across the ArkLaMiss, though it is very warm and humid at this hour, which is typical of this time of year.

Live Stormtracker Doppler Radar is showing some isolated shower activity on the western and northern ends of the ArkLaMiss. This activity is left over from the showers and thunderstorms that formed last night.