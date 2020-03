WEST MONROE, LA (03/10/20) Happy Tuesday! It's been a warm and beautiful Spring-like day across the ArkLaMiss, as temperatures have been in the 70's and 80's. It's also been sticky, with dew points holding in the 60's. The combination of the heat and moisture is allowing for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss.

This isolated shower and storm activity will remain through the evening before wrapping up after the sun sets. It will be a warm and muggy night, with lows dropping into the upper 50's/lower 60's. We will have times of clouds as well.