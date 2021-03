WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you've been able to enjoy yet another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss! We saw another day full of 70 degree temperatures, and some times of clouds and sun. All in all, it was another beautiful Spring-like day to add to the list.

Low temperatures have been slowly climbing the last couple of days, and this will continue to be the case heading into tonight. Lows will be the mildest in a while, getting into the middle to upper 50's. We will see some times of clouds and clear skies, but we will remain dry.