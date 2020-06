WEST MONROE, La. -- (6/1/2020) An area of disturbed weather exiting the Yucatan Peninsula has strengthened as it has exited into the Bay of Campeche this afternoon. With a complete low-level circulation, this system is now known as Tropical Depression Three.

In general, the system will remain over the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche... but, early forecast confidence is low. The depression will likely interact with land at times, and this will likely impact the storm's intensity.