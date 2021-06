BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday, June 1, that he has signed over 50 bills into law during the 2021 Legislative Session, including HB 375 by Rep. Aimee Freeman, which will allow sexual assault survivors to terminate their residential leases early.

“I am proud to have signed HB 375 by Rep. Freeman into law, making it Act 1 of the 2021 Legislative Session,” said Gov. Edwards. “This bill is a great step forward in helping sexual assault survivors gain independence and protection under the law, and I applaud Rep. Freeman for bringing this legislation forward.”