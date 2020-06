UPDATE: OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The National Weather Service Office in Shreveport has upgraded one of the Ouachita Parish Easter Sunday tornadoes to an EF-3.

According to the NWS, the tornado that touched down southwest of Sterlington has been upgraded from an EF-2 to an EF-3. This change was made after reviewing drone footage of a forested area near End of Line Road