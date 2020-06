WEST MONROE, LA (06/09/20) Happy Tuesday! I hope you're able to stay cool across the ArkLaMiss today as it has been a hot and humid one after Cristobal left. Temperatures have been in the upper 80s and lower 90's for some, but because our air is so saturated we saw feel-like temperatures in the lower to middle 100's for many.

We're not seeing much in the way of showers and storms, at least not yet. That will change as we head into tonight. Showers and storms have already formed along the cold front to our west.