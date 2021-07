RUSTON, LA (KTVE/KARD) Ruston Mayor Ronnie Walker is in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia related to a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19. The good news is, Mayor Walker's Assistant Hailey Perot reports that he is in good spirits as he remains in the hospital due to COVID-19. And his illness isn't stopping him from continuing his duty.

"Right now the mayor is still in full force. He's not in the office but he's able to receive calls and talk, so we are here carrying on with business as normal" Perot says.