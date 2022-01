NATCHEZ, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Natchez Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at Holiday Apartments on January 4, 2022.

According to police, they were called out on Tuesday to Holiday Apartments in Natchez, Mississippi in reference to a shooting. Officers say when they arrived on scene they contacted the victim, 33-year-old Johnny Ricardo Mason, who was on the ground and told them he had been shot by Michael Thomas, a.k.a. Traedo. Police say they believe he fled the scene before they arrived. Police tell us Mason later died from his injuries.