MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- When the first pitch is thrown for the 2022 baseball season at the University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM), the same sights and smells that fans have been accustom to might be a little different.

Warhawk Field has gone through a major renovation, which includes the introduction of FieldTurf to the playing surface, allowing for less cancellations and better drainage for year round play, as opposed to the clay and grass design of the old field.